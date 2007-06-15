Data Respons acquires Digitas

Data Respons has acquired the Norwegian development company Digitas AS.

"We knew Digitas through our cooperation on several large projects and were impressed with the company's embedded development expertise based on programmable FPGA", says CEO of Data Respons ASA Kenneth Ragnvaldsen.



"Digitas will strengthen areas that have a large potential of growth in future years", he adds.



Digitas was founded in 2004 and is located in Asker. The company has 10 employees and is experts within FPGA and ASIC development in Norway. The customer portfolio includes Sclumberger, Ericsson, Kongsberg Defence, Vmetro and Norspace, among others. Digitas expects a turnover of NOK 13 million and an EBIT of NOK 3,5 million in 2007.



The company will be consolidated in Data Respons group accounts from the 1st of July 2007. The recompense for the company will be set according to an earn out on annual results before tax for 2007, 2008 and 2009, and will amount to a minimum of NOK 6,6 million.



The acquisition is subject to a satisfactory due diligence course.