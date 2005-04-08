Hypertac develops customised connector for SNCF and Alstom

For improved reliability in electronic systems, Hypertac offers interconnection solutions based on the Hyperboloid contact, which are designed for applications in harsh environments, such as railways.

In particular, Hypertac has developed a customised connector for the French Railways (SNCF) and Alstom, which meets the demands of the ERTMS (European Railway Traffic Management System) project. Aimed at railway interoperability, this new European signalling standard has been developed to allow for precise visualisation of each train’s position on the tracks by using a combination of mobile communication systems (GSM/R) and GPS global positioning.



The project involved two technical challenges: the integration of a unique recognition code for each locomotive that will be transmitted with the GPS positioning information, and adapting the length of the connector cables for every train configuration. These benefits add to the intrinsic performances of Hypertac’s connector range, such as auto alignment, which guarantees the reliability of the interconnection.



Hypertac offers complete solutions for railway applications ranging from single connectors to complete cabling systems. The company’s know-how relies on the superior technology of the Hyperboloid contact, which contributes to maximising the reliability of electronic systems, even under extreme operating conditions.