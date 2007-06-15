Electronics Production | June 15, 2007
ARC acquires Tenison
ARC International today announced that it has acquired Tenison Technology EDA, Limited, a privately held company that is a leading provider of software tools used to help develop system-on-chip (SoC) designs.
Its customer list includes "Tier 1" companies such as Broadcom, Freescale, and Renesas. The acquisition includes fifteen key members of Tenison's engineering team, patents, and products such as the VTOC™ software suite and IP eXchange technology.
The acquired products will provide highly accurate models of ARC's configurable processors and multimedia subsystems. Moreover, they will allow customers to simulate virtually all logic on any ARC-Based™ chip, including those using non-ARC technologies such as customer-developed intellectual property (IP) and IP from other suppliers like ARM Holdings.
Additionally, ARC International announced the establishment of an engineering center in Cambridge, England, and the appointment of Dr. David Greaves to ARC's Office of the CTO (Chief Technology Officer). The office's charter is to advance ARC's technology innovation and leadership in the areas of configurability, multicore SoC design, and software development environments. Dr. Greaves is a faculty member and lecturer at the University of Cambridge Computer Laboratory, a founder of Virata, and the founder and chief scientist of Tenison; he is a technology advisor to companies such as AT&T and BT (British Telecommunications).
Founded in 1999 from work originating at Cambridge University, Tenison's advanced modeling, simulation, and verification products help chip designers accurately predict critical metrics of an SoC before the design is sent for manufacture. This speeds chip development, shortens time to market, and results in a more optimized solution.
Carl Schlachte, president and CEO of ARC International, said, "SoCs for consumer applications are increasingly dominated by chips incorporating multiple processors along with IP from multiple sources. To address the design challenges of customers using these technologies, ARC now will provide its own 'Star IP' and software tools along with Tenison's technology to enable customers to create power-efficient, high performance, and low cost SoCs. This will enhance ARC's ability to service customers using ARC subsystems and cores as part of an SoC design that includes other design components."
The consideration will be £1 million in cash. The acquisition may have a cost impact of up to £350,000 on ARC's financial year 2007 operations. For the year ended December 31, 2006 Tenison reported a net loss of £1.4 million. Its gross assets as of May 31, 2007 were £275,000. Under the terms of the UKLA listing rules this acquisition is a Class 2 transaction and does not require shareholder approval.
The acquired products will provide highly accurate models of ARC's configurable processors and multimedia subsystems. Moreover, they will allow customers to simulate virtually all logic on any ARC-Based™ chip, including those using non-ARC technologies such as customer-developed intellectual property (IP) and IP from other suppliers like ARM Holdings.
Additionally, ARC International announced the establishment of an engineering center in Cambridge, England, and the appointment of Dr. David Greaves to ARC's Office of the CTO (Chief Technology Officer). The office's charter is to advance ARC's technology innovation and leadership in the areas of configurability, multicore SoC design, and software development environments. Dr. Greaves is a faculty member and lecturer at the University of Cambridge Computer Laboratory, a founder of Virata, and the founder and chief scientist of Tenison; he is a technology advisor to companies such as AT&T and BT (British Telecommunications).
Founded in 1999 from work originating at Cambridge University, Tenison's advanced modeling, simulation, and verification products help chip designers accurately predict critical metrics of an SoC before the design is sent for manufacture. This speeds chip development, shortens time to market, and results in a more optimized solution.
Carl Schlachte, president and CEO of ARC International, said, "SoCs for consumer applications are increasingly dominated by chips incorporating multiple processors along with IP from multiple sources. To address the design challenges of customers using these technologies, ARC now will provide its own 'Star IP' and software tools along with Tenison's technology to enable customers to create power-efficient, high performance, and low cost SoCs. This will enhance ARC's ability to service customers using ARC subsystems and cores as part of an SoC design that includes other design components."
The consideration will be £1 million in cash. The acquisition may have a cost impact of up to £350,000 on ARC's financial year 2007 operations. For the year ended December 31, 2006 Tenison reported a net loss of £1.4 million. Its gross assets as of May 31, 2007 were £275,000. Under the terms of the UKLA listing rules this acquisition is a Class 2 transaction and does not require shareholder approval.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments