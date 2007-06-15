Manncorp launch new wave soldering system

The MT-300, the first lead-free dual wave solder system built to Manncorp's exacting specifications, is now available for low to mid-volume PCB assemblers which handles soldering of high density boards populated with through-hole, surface-mount, or mixed technology components.

This small-footprint 8-ft. long system utilizes dual transducer-controlled motors for precise uniform wave heights and features an adjustable titanium finger conveyor with a maximum board width of 11.75" (300mm). An automatic finger cleaner is standard, as are the titanium-alloy solder pot, wave nozzles, and heavy-duty pumping system. With its smaller pot capacity of less than 500 lbs. (215Kg), the MT-300 is said to reduce energy and solder replacement costs.



Other standard equipment is a built-in foam flux applicator, PID temperature control and an environmentally clean filtered exhaust system. Digital PID controls exist for preheat, solder temperature and conveyor speed.