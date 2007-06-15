Kraftwell opens PC Assembly Plant in Russia

Kraftway has built a Personal Computer plant in Obninsk, Russia. The output from the first assembly line is estimated to peak 1 million computers per year.

Kraftway will produce 500,000 computers in the plant during next year. In the future the company plans to increase the production further to output 3 million computers per year. In the long-term perspective the plant intends to produce servers, monitors and other components as well.



Kraftway has lately seen a steady growth within the Russian consumer market. With this investment the company reduce transportation costs dramatically a company spokesman said.