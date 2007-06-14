Analysers adapt to WEEE requirements

Fischer Instrumentation's spectrum analyser range has found an important niche with the RoHS Directive, and the range continues to prove its flexibility with the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment Directive (WEEE) coming into force during July 2007.

As specified by the DTI, WEEE aims to minimise the impact of electrical and electronic goods on the environment, by increasing re-use and recycling and reducing the amount of WEEE going to landfill.



The Fischer XAN spectrometer is being used by companies such as RS Components and Technetix for RoHS compliance screening. It seeks to achieve this by making producers responsible for financing the collection, treatment and recovery of waste electrical equipment, and by obliging distributors to allow consumers to return their waste equipment free of charge.