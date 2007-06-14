Intepro launch Stress-Screening Tester

Intepro Systems announces the worldwide availability of its new power semiconductor test system, SEMTest.

SEMTest is a user configurable stress-screening system able to perform accelerated lifetime testing of power semiconductors and modules incorporating IGBT, MOSFET, SCR, diode and bipolar parts. The system is ideal for both manufacturers and users of power semiconductors who want to qualify commercial off the shelf devices for use in high reliability applications found in automotive, transportation, aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical systems.



At the core SEMTest is a flexible architecture that can be modified to meet each customer's unique test requirements. Standard systems can be configured with 20 to 1000 test cells and larger systems are available on special order. Each cell features its own local controller to set and monitor either applied or UUT (unit under test) power and other test parameters. Each cell also has a measurement unit for temperature, current, voltage, and timing making it possible for complete characterization and production tests or to accelerate failure mechanisms of individual devices and determine functional operating limits.



Colin Sycamore, European Sales Manager for Intepro comments, "Intepro is a well established provider of ATE systems for power supplies and modules. Our new SEMtest system extends our capabilities down to component level testing. Demand is growing for independent characterisation of power components to ensure their suitability for specialised applications and HALT (highly accelerated life testing) testing. SEMtest is a unique product and we are getting very positive feedback from our customers."



Primary system capabilities include, power cycling for thermal and electrical stressing of devices under test, trend monitoring with user defined warning and control limits, rapid device temperature cycling & ambient temperature profiling, measuring junction temperatures, detecting nascent failures and automatically sending alerts



Test configurations are quickly programmed through a user-friendly graphical user interface. Set-ups and measurements for each test cell are displayed on the screen and output into a SQL database for fast in-test and post-test analysis.