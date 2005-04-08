Jukka-Pekka<br>Risto

AT&S Scandinavia names new boss

Ulf Jonsson, CEO of AT&S Scandinavia AB, has decided to leave the company after 14 years. Jonsson will hand over to Jukka-Pekka Risto.

Risto has been within the company since August 2004. Risto has a lot of experience from the PCB-industry with many years within Ericsson Radio Access, where he ended up as a manager over the CAD department. Risto has also worked within the American PCB-producer Merix Corp. Risto will now take full responsibility of AT&S Scandinavia’s operations that includes Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark.