Quanta Storage receives orders from LG Philips

LG Philips digital photoframes will be manufactured by Quanta Storage as the company has been selected by LG Philips for manufacturing.

The Taiwan-based Quanta Storage Inc. landed orders from LG Philips for the third-generation digital photo frames, and is scheduled to start shipment in the fourth quarter of this year. This means that Quanta Storage will become LG Philips's second supplier of these products.



Quanta Storage is about to make it to reach its second consecutive month with record revenue as the market for slim DVD-ROM burners is growing with power right now.