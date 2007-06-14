Hatteras sign Sanmina-SCI as EMS Partner

Hatteras Networks, the Mid-Band Ethernet market, technology and services provider, today announced that Sanmina-SCI Corporation is now the exclusive producer of Hatteras Networks' entire Mid-Band Ethernet product line.

“The market for Mid-Band Ethernet equipment is growing exponentially," said Kevin Sheehan, President and CEO for Hatteras Networks. “Outsourcing manufacturing operations with a global Tier 1 electronic manufacturer such as Sanmina-SCI enables us to optimize efficiencies while continuing to provide world-class products to our customers. Both are part of our overall company strategy for long-term success."



Sanmina-SCI's manufacturing capabilities and distribution centers enable Hatteras Networks to compete at the highest level with the largest equipment suppliers in the world. With service management capabilities, Hatteras Networks gives carriers the ability to create and offer aportfolio of managed services (e.g., Ethernet private line, Transparent LAN services, Voice-over-IP, Direct Internet Access and virtual private networks) to the end-user community.