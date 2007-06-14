Marantz renews Nylund distribution contract

Marantz Business Electronics has confirmed the renewal of its distribution contract with Nylund Group for the sales and support of its Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) equipment product line.

Under the terms of the partnership, Nylund will continue to be responsible for the sales and service of Marantz products in the territories of Finland and Estonia.



“We are pleased to announce the continuation of our business relationship with Nylund Group," commented Marantz General Manager Henk Biemans. “Our business model will continue to place high priority upon the role of our distributors, especially as the Marantz brand and product portfolio continues to grow. Nylund is an excellent example, as they add significant value with process-wide technical expertise and special understanding of their local markets."



Marantz now has an installed base of over 3,500 AOI systems worldwide.



Nylund Group is a 75 year old Finnish company covering Finland and the Baltic countries, and operating in a broad range of electro-technical distribution fields including Components and Materials, Production Equipment, Luminaries and Electrical Supplies and Data Networks.



Business Area Director Niclas Nylund commented, “We have worked with Marantz since 2003, maintain a dedicated Marantz product engineer, and our customers have been very satisfied, telling us that the investment in this equipment has enabled them to grow their businesses. They are particularly pleased with the ease of programming and accurate defect detection."