Global PCB Producers Top 20

Mr. Walt Custer of Custer Consultant Group today presented the current situation in the European Global Printed Circuit Board Industry. He also noted that there will be a slow growth in the European PCB Industry during the comming years.

The presentation was made during the ongoing EIPC Summer Conference in Edingburg, Scotland. There is EMS activity but little PCB activity yet in Central Europe. There are many European financed PCB build-ups in China & India. Europe and North America have similar situations with a few large, global players plus many lower volume, high mix, “protected market" suppliers, According to Mr. Custer. He also noted the Automotive PCB makers have becoming more defensive because the Asians are becoming more important.Mr. Custer presented a forecast from Henderson Ventures that showed a total market value of the European PCB Production. In 2006 the Total Market Value was 3.3 Billion US Dollar. In 2007 it will be 3.4 Billion US Dollar. In 2008 it will be 3.5 Billion US Dollar. In 2009 and 2010 it will be 3.7 Billion US Dollar respectively. However Mr. Custer noted that the future figures are a little bit optimistic.Also below is a ranking over the worlds 20 largest PCB Producers during last year in terms of Revenue in Million US Dollar. This chart was made by Dr. Hayao Nakahaa, N.T. Information Ltd., and was also presented during Mr. Custer's presentation.1. Ibiden Japan 1,7802. Nippon Mektron Japan 1,2503. Unimicron Taiwan 1,2504. Samsung EM S. Korea 1,1895. Shinko Electric Japan 1,1606. Nanya PCB Taiwan 1,0997. CMK Japan 1,0968. Kingboard PCB Group Hong Kong 8509. Compeq Taiwan 73210. Multek USA 69511. Hitachi Chem Japan 68512. Daeduck Group S. Korea 65113. Tripod Taiwan 63214. Fujikura Japan 62015. LG Electronics S. Korea 57416. AT&S Austria 56617. TTM Technologies USA 56518. Wus Taiwan 56019. Young Poong Group S. Korea 53520. Viasystems USA 520