Rex Rozario Elected New EIPC Chairman

Mr. Waldner handed over his duties to Mr. Rex Rozario, owner of UK based PCB Maker Graphic PLC on the EIPC (European Institute of Printed Circuits) annual summer meeting this morning which this year took place in Edinburgh, Scotland.