Finland looks to EU fund for Perlos cuts

Finland is looking for the European Union's globalization fund to solve the problems in eastern Finland caused by job cuts made by EMS Provider Perlos, Finland's labor ministry said this week.

The permanent secretary at the ministry Markku Wallin, said the EU was expected to grant an aid payment of about four million euros. Perlos has said in a statement in March that the company will end manufacturing operations in Finland and lay off 1,132 people in the country.