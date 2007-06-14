Transition Automation cooperate<br>with E-Tronic in Europe

Transition Automation continues to round out its worldwide network of precision squeegee distributors with the recent appointment of E-Tronics Ltd. Its exclusive distributor for Ireland, Hungary, Romania, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia.

E-Tronics Ltd., headquartered in Ireland, is an distributor of solder paste, AOI, handling, assembly and test automation, X-ray systems, and thermal profiling systems. E-Tronics Ltd. is a member of the Caufield Industrial Group of companies and has been operating in the territories for more than 12 years. Transition Automation is a company in the manufacturing and distribution of Permalex® Edge Metal Squeegees, holder systems, and advanced self-cleaning squeegee systems.