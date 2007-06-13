Camtek receives order from Mitsubishi

Camtek announced that Mitsubishi Electric has purchased Camtek's Dragon FL and Pegasus 200S automated optical inspection systems for its plant in Sagamihara.

This Mitsubishi Electric's plant specializes in ultra-thin, high-density substrates. The Dragon FL is used for in-process inspection of fine-line substrates in panel form, while the Pegasus inspects finished substrates in strip form.



This is the first sale in Japan of the Pegasus 200S, a new model Camtek introduced in December 2006

Avishai Shklar, general manager of Camtek Japan, commented, “Naturally we are excited about the opportunity to serve a prominent customer such as Mitsubishi Electric. We believe that the concept of implementing along the production line compatible inspection systems from the same manufacturer can maximize efficiency and productivity – in particular in demanding applications such as Mitsubishi's advanced substrates."