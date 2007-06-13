Arrow Central Europe names<br>new General Manager

Eric Schuck, who, since January 2005, has held the position vice president sales at distributor SPOERLE, has been named general manager of Arrow Central Europe GmbH with immediate effect.

In his expanded function he will continue to report to Heinz-Walter Wiegand, managing director of the Arrow Central Europe Group. Eric Schuck started his professional career at Arrow Electronics, Inc in July 1984 and has since held a number of different positions in both sales and marketing. His main focus now, remains as it was before, the SPOERLE division.



As sales manager for Arrow in Southern California, Eric Schuck got his first taste of management. After further managerial roles for Arrow in the years that followed, he first came to SPOERLE in 1996 to manage the building of the technical marketing function and the FAE (field application engineering) Group. During his first four years in Europe Eric Schuck successfully strengthened the bonds with many strategic partners and accelerated efforts in the area of demand creation. On his return to the United States at the end of 1999 Eric Schuck worked for the Arrow/Zeus Group, which he successfully ran as president from May 2001.



In February 2005 Eric Schuck came back to Germany as the vice president sales for the division SPOERLE. He was the man behind the creation of the successful "back to basics" concept which successfully combined the strong local relationships of the sales division with the full utilisation of the global resources of Arrow.