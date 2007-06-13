Nokia Siemens choose the largest EMS

Nokia Siemens Networks is in the process of increasing its outsourcing proportion. When selecting EMS partner this time it was the largest player that won the contract.

Nokia Siemens Networks selected Hon Hai Precision Industry(Foxconn) for its manufacturing of 2G base stations. Taiwan based Foxconn will according to Nokia Siemens Networks Chairman manufacture 2G base stations for Nokia Siemens at its plants in Suzhou, China.