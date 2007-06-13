Elfa looks at Eastern Europe

Swedish owned component distributor Elfa is looking at Eastern Europe for future growth.

Elfa has operations in the Nordic and Eastern Europe. Elfa's Easter European operations is mainly based on representation through resellers in countries such as Russia, Ukraine, Estonia, Romania, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia and Czech Republic. In Poland Elfa has its own office but the company is planning to establish sales offices in more Eastern European countries. Elfa has during the last year acquired companies in the Nordic but recently Elfa acquired Estonian distributor Tevalo but more acquisition are to come.



Elfa is a catalog distributor and in Eastern Europe the catalog is available in English but also a Russian edition is on its way. However 35% of Elfa's total sales are through the internet site. Elfa has traditionally been pretty much based on its catalog but the company is now moving towards more design in operations. The internet sales has grown steadily but also the design in and technological sales operations with FAEs is a thing that is coming more and more within Elfa.