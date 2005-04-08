Siemens interested in 48.7% of Italtel

According to the Swedish business journal Affärsvärlden(www.affarsvarlden.se) Siemens is planning to invest in a major part of the Italian telecom equipment provider Italtel.

Siemens has for a long time glanced at Italtel's operations. Siemens today wants to purchase a stock quote of 48.7% of Italtel's assets. The merger has also been approved by the European Commission who have investigated the merger in terms of competition.