Siemens honored with Delphi<br>Corporation's Pinnacle Award

U.S. automotive supplier Delphi Corporation has honored Siemens Electronics Assembly Systems with its 2007 Pinnacle Award.

The coveted prize, which Delphi Corporation presents to its best suppliers once a year, was presented to the global Siplace team for the outstanding quality and competitiveness of its

products and solutions. Jeffrey Timms, head of the U.S. Siplace team, accepted the award on June 11 in a ceremony at Delphi's headquarters in Troy, Michigan.



Delphi, one of the world's leading manufacturers of automotive and transportation electronics, uses the award to honor suppliers who meet or exceed the company's high expectations in exceptional ways. Factors being evaluated include product quality, on-time deliveries, service quality as well as lean management, innovative technologies, competitive costs, outstanding management skills and the ability to help Delphi lower its overall process costs.



“Our entire team works hand-in-hand with our customers to develop processes that generate positive and sustainable benefits. We know that we can only be successful if our customers are successful. We are particularly proud to receive this award from Delphi, a company whose name stands for exceptionally high quality guidelines and demanding supplier requirements," said Günther Lauber, CEO of Siemens EA.