Ericsson employees fear unit closure

Employees at Ericsson's R&D unit in Backnang, Germany are worried about their situation and now fear that the unit will be closed.

Ericsson employees at the R&D unit in Backnang, Germany last week went out in protest against tha company's plans to outsource the R&D operations.



The Backnang unit were taken over by Ericsson when Ericsson acquired Marconi and at that time the employees at the unit were quite reliefed by the acquisition. However the cost cutting at the unit has now begun and last week the emplloyees went out in protest against the company's plans to outsource the R&D operations at the unit and the employees now fear that the unit will be closed.