Richardson Electronics CFO resigns

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. today announced the resignation of David DeNeve as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. DeNeve resigned to pursue other interests. Mr. DeNeve joined Richardson Electronics in June 2005, and his last day will be June 22, 2007. The Company has commenced a search for Mr. DeNeve's successor.



Dan Fujii has been appointed Chief Financial Officer on an interim basis. Mr. Fujii has been Corporate Controller since joining Richardson Electronics in May 2006. Prior to joining Richardson Electronics, Mr. Fujii was Senior Manager, Assurance and Business Advisory Services, for PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.