AMI supplies Airbus

AMI Semiconductor (AMIS) has been chosen by Airbus to supply flight-critical ASICs for future applications dedicated to civil and military aircraft.

Under the terms of the contract with Airbus, AMIS will initially provide FPGA-to-ASIC conversion solutions for two components that were previously used for establishing discrete signal acquisition (USB format) in various flight systems. Airbus selected AMIS because of the company's track record in the avionics sector and a commitment to long lifetime supply and support for the two ASIC devices. AMI Semiconductor's quality systems and failure analysis capabilities also played a major role in the final decision.



The order to supply ASICs for flight critical applications is a great success for AMI Semiconductor's Military and Aerospace Business Unit. Commenting on the Airbus contract, Vince Hopkin, vice president of the Military & Aerospace Business Unit and Digital Products/Services, said, “While FPGA-to-ASIC conversions for cost savings have long been desirable in the aerospace market, they must be backed up by long lifetime support and the ability to meet stringent quality requirements and aerospace standards.