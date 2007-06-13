Mouser and Comair Rotron<br>in Global agreement

Mouser Electronics announced it has signed a global distribution agreement with Comair Rotron. Mouser will stock the manufacturer's heat sink products, AC/DC fans, and blowers.

"With the addition of Comair Rotron's heat sink product line, as well as new fans and blowers launching this year, Mouser's focus of getting new products into the marketplace faster than anyone else is an exciting addition to our distribution network," according to Gina Rendon, Comair Rotron's Global Distribution Manager. “This global partnership with Mouser fits nicely with our strategy of increasing our global presence as a premier thermal solutions provider."



According to Barry McConnell, Vice President of Product Marketing, the distributor is known for its rapid introduction of new product solutions to design engineers.



“Adding Comair Rotron to the Mouser linecard enhances our thermal management product offering and allows us to honor our commitment to deliver high quality, innovative products to the design engineering community," McConnell said.