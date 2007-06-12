MBO at Ad-Contakt

The former owner of Sweden based Ad-Contakt has decided to step back from his involvement in the company and has sold his block of shares through a Management buyout.

For more than 25 years Adcontakt has been a distributor for some of the world's market leading manufacturing companies within the electrical and electronics industries. Adcontact is supplying i.e. connector systems in crimp and ID form, crimp contacts, solderless terminals and special parts within the electro-mechanical components.



Through its second field of competence it supply wire processing and automated assembly systems, the portfolio of products and services ranges from wire cutting and stripping to the fully automated machines and also offer a complete service organisation.



The former owner Mr. Svante Ströberg has decided to step back from his involvement in the company and has sold his block of shares through a Management buyout. The new group of owners are Mårten Hansen, CEO, Pierre Lindholm, Business area manager, components, Per-Olof Lundeborg, Business area manager, production equipment, and Stefan Kolic, Sales & Marketing manager.



To address this change and put a start to a new era Adcontakt will implement a new graphical profile and launch a new web site.