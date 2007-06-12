Avnet & Arrow almost the<br>same size in Europe

It is a small gap between competing electronic component distributor giants Avnet and Arrow's sales on the European markets within the field of industrial electronics components.

According to a recent report made by Europartners, Avnet's turnover on the European market was 2259 Million Euros during 2005. The comparable figure for Arrow during the same period was 2233 Million Euros.



During 2006, Avnet's sale in Europe was 2590 Million Euros. Worth mention here is that this excludes the sales of BFI Optilas which was divested from Avnet in 2006. The comparable figure for Arrow during the same period was 2589 Million Euros, Europartners reported.