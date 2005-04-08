Electronics Production | April 08, 2005
Siemens take-over of VA tech under investigation
The European Commission has opened a detailed investigation under the EU Merger Regulation into the planned acquisition by German technology group Siemens of its Austrian competitor VA Tech, a company with global activities in a range of technology and industry sectors.
The Commission’s initial market investigation has found that the proposed acquisition may create significant competition problems given the two companies’ horizontal overlaps and vertical links in markets such as hydro power equipment, electricity transmission & distribution equipment, rail transport equipment metallurgical plant building, infrastructure and building technology. Siemens has launched a public take-over bid for VA Tech, which is listed on the Vienna stock exchange. The decision to open an in-depth inquiry does not prejudge the final result of the investigation. The Commission now has four months to take a final decision on whether the concentration would significantly impede effective competition within the Single Market.
“This takeover is in a strategically important sector for the EU economy”, commented Competition Commissioner Neelie Kroes. “It is therefore crucial that the Commission verifies that effective competition will be preserved in all the markets concerned”.
Both Siemens and VA Tech are active worldwide in a range of similar businesses . Their products are used in areas such as power plants, high-voltage transmission lines, locomotives, steel plants and large buildings.. In respect of a number of products, both firms are not only direct competitors, but are also among the leading companies in Europe and worldwide. The Commission has therefore opened a second phase investigation in order to carry out an in-depth assessment of the proposed transaction. It now has four months to investigate whether the proposed acquisition will significantly lessen effective competition in the European Union and the EFTA markets.
Siemens is a diversified technology group with activities in the following main business areas: information and communication, automation and control, energy supply, transport, lighting technique and medical equipment.
VA Tech, headquartered in Linz, is Austria’s largest industrial group, with €4.3 billion annual turnover and some 17,000 employees. Its four main business areas cover power generation, power transmission and distribution, metallurgy and electrical plant building and infrastructure.
This information was announced on the EU Commission's website.
“This takeover is in a strategically important sector for the EU economy”, commented Competition Commissioner Neelie Kroes. “It is therefore crucial that the Commission verifies that effective competition will be preserved in all the markets concerned”.
Both Siemens and VA Tech are active worldwide in a range of similar businesses . Their products are used in areas such as power plants, high-voltage transmission lines, locomotives, steel plants and large buildings.. In respect of a number of products, both firms are not only direct competitors, but are also among the leading companies in Europe and worldwide. The Commission has therefore opened a second phase investigation in order to carry out an in-depth assessment of the proposed transaction. It now has four months to investigate whether the proposed acquisition will significantly lessen effective competition in the European Union and the EFTA markets.
Siemens is a diversified technology group with activities in the following main business areas: information and communication, automation and control, energy supply, transport, lighting technique and medical equipment.
VA Tech, headquartered in Linz, is Austria’s largest industrial group, with €4.3 billion annual turnover and some 17,000 employees. Its four main business areas cover power generation, power transmission and distribution, metallurgy and electrical plant building and infrastructure.
This information was announced on the EU Commission's website.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments