Glyn in partnership with Cmel

Chi Mei Group from Taiwan has chosen Glyn GmbH & Co. KG as their distribution and support partner for OLED-Displays in Europe, Switzerland, Australia and New Zealand.

Chi Mei EL Corporation a subsidiary of Chi Mei Group, is specialised in the production of „small“ and „medium-sized“ OLED panels. Well-known cell phone manufacturers are among the company´s key customers.



Currently the consumer market is still the main application area of these OLED dispays. Modern high-end cellular phones and mp3-players work with main and sub displays based on OLEDs. They are increasingly used in industrial applications.