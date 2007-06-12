Freescale plans lay offs in the UK

Fears are mounting over the future of the Freescale Semiconductor plant at East Kilbride, Scotland UK.

Freescale last night declined to deny a claim made to Scottish news paper “The Herald" that up to 900 jobs could be redundant under a secret project named "Claymore". Dawn Bliss, media relations spokeswoman at Freescale in East Kilbride declined to say how many redundancies were being looked at in this particular consultation exercise but said it would be less than 100. Bliss also told The Herald that Freescale does not comment on rumours and that she was not aware of Project Claymore.



The Herald has reported that Freescale is looking to axe up to 10% of its 24000 workforce worldwide, although Bliss said the company had given no confirmation of this number. The reason Freescale is looking at these actions is to keep the company competitive for the longer term.