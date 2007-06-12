Electronics Production | June 12, 2007
European distribution up in 2006 says Europartner
After 2005 when the European Market had shown no growth, and with low growth in the American market, 2006 was a year of strong growth in all regions of the world.
Although this growth was not reflected in all the countries of Europe, for the Distribution Market as a whole 2006 was a good year.
Although in 2006 the level of Merger and Acquisition activity decreased, the effects of the major changes that happened in 2005 were making themselves apparent. Many European distributors picking up the business that had been held by Eurodis and with many changes in the semiconductor franchises – 2006 was the first opportunity to see the real results. At the same time, the Chinese Market continues its growth which affects all distributors around the world as production patterns continue to change. This year's report shows the 2006 revenues of all the major electronic component distributors in Europe North America, China and Japan, and shows who has gained or lost market share.
The report is an in-depth study prepared by people who have a deep involvement with the electronic component industry. Each country report is written by locals who have detailed knowledge of the electronic component distribution industry. These reports analyse the market split into semiconductors, passives and electromechanical components and component assemblies.
This will be its 17th year of publication. Last year's report was sold to component manufacturers, component distributors, major equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers and the financial communities across the world. The 2007 report has been re-written and contains details of the overall European and International component distribution scene, with profiles of major pan-European groups including: companies such as Acal, Arrow, Avnet, Electrocomponents, Future, Farnell and others.
The 1000 plus page Worldwide Report, contains the following information for Austria, Benelux, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK and USA.
Click Here for more information about this Report.
Although in 2006 the level of Merger and Acquisition activity decreased, the effects of the major changes that happened in 2005 were making themselves apparent. Many European distributors picking up the business that had been held by Eurodis and with many changes in the semiconductor franchises – 2006 was the first opportunity to see the real results. At the same time, the Chinese Market continues its growth which affects all distributors around the world as production patterns continue to change. This year's report shows the 2006 revenues of all the major electronic component distributors in Europe North America, China and Japan, and shows who has gained or lost market share.
The report is an in-depth study prepared by people who have a deep involvement with the electronic component industry. Each country report is written by locals who have detailed knowledge of the electronic component distribution industry. These reports analyse the market split into semiconductors, passives and electromechanical components and component assemblies.
This will be its 17th year of publication. Last year's report was sold to component manufacturers, component distributors, major equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers and the financial communities across the world. The 2007 report has been re-written and contains details of the overall European and International component distribution scene, with profiles of major pan-European groups including: companies such as Acal, Arrow, Avnet, Electrocomponents, Future, Farnell and others.
The 1000 plus page Worldwide Report, contains the following information for Austria, Benelux, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK and USA.
Click Here for more information about this Report.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments