European distribution up in 2006 says Europartner

After 2005 when the European Market had shown no growth, and with low growth in the American market, 2006 was a year of strong growth in all regions of the world.

Although this growth was not reflected in all the countries of Europe, for the Distribution Market as a whole 2006 was a good year.Although in 2006 the level of Merger and Acquisition activity decreased, the effects of the major changes that happened in 2005 were making themselves apparent. Many European distributors picking up the business that had been held by Eurodis and with many changes in the semiconductor franchises – 2006 was the first opportunity to see the real results. At the same time, the Chinese Market continues its growth which affects all distributors around the world as production patterns continue to change. This year's report shows the 2006 revenues of all the major electronic component distributors in Europe North America, China and Japan, and shows who has gained or lost market share.The report is an in-depth study prepared by people who have a deep involvement with the electronic component industry. Each country report is written by locals who have detailed knowledge of the electronic component distribution industry. These reports analyse the market split into semiconductors, passives and electromechanical components and component assemblies.This will be its 17th year of publication. Last year's report was sold to component manufacturers, component distributors, major equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers and the financial communities across the world. The 2007 report has been re-written and contains details of the overall European and International component distribution scene, with profiles of major pan-European groups including: companies such as Acal, Arrow, Avnet, Electrocomponents, Future, Farnell and others.The 1000 plus page Worldwide Report, contains the following information for Austria, Benelux, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK and USA.