Option acquires Mobile Assets from BenQ

Option announced the acquisition of a team of engineers and laboratory facilities from BenQ Mobile GmbH & Co, the former Siemens AG mobile devices business.

Located in Kamp-Lintfort near Düsseldorf, Germany - a renowned centre for mobile telecommunications companies - the team of 50 highly qualified engineers adds more than 750 man-years of wireless experience and expertise to Option's global engineering capability.



Reporting to, and collaborating closely with Option's HQ engineering group in Leuven, the multi-disciplinary Kamp-Lintfort team, will focus on the development of embedded broadband cellular connectivity solutions for mobile internet devices – a new category of devices that is emerging between the PDA and laptop PC product categories that we know today. Existing engineering resources at Option's Leuven HQ will concentrate on extending the company's leadership in wireless data cards, USB devices, modules for laptops and wireless routers.



Acquisition of the facilities in Kamp-Lintfort, including fully equipped laboratories, an advanced Electro-Magnetic Compatibility test chamber and office space, will require a one-off investment of €4 million. Total impact on operating expenses for 2007, mainly related to R&D, will be €3 million.