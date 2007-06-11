Ceterus selects Sanmina-SCI

Ceterus Networks has signed a strategic manufacturing agreement with Sanmina-SCI Corporation.

Fueled by surging demand for wireless data services, carriers are entering a period of strong investment in areas including cell site backhaul for 3G and 4G data applications and Ethernet to distributed enterprises. By using Ceterus products with legacy wireline and wireless backhaul technologies, carriers can extend the life of already-deployed access and RAN equipment while minimizing the need for costly upgrades to support advanced technologies such as WiMAX, which is further accelerating the need to modify the backhaul portion of the network.



“Ceterus is experiencing significant growth and unprecedented opportunities, so we have selected a manufacturing partner that can meet our increasing volume demands while delivering the highest quality products to help ensure our long-term success," said David Stehlin, president and CEO of Ceterus. “Our team, led by Patrick Gooden, vice president of operations, evaluated an extensive pool of candidates and Sanmina-SCI differentiated itself by demonstrating the ability to meet our strict quality, cost and relationship standards."



“We are extremely pleased that Ceterus Networks has selected Sanmina-SCI as a strategic manufacturing partner," said Frank O'Reilly, vice president of operations and business development for Sanmina-SCI's Optical Solutions Division. “We look forward to working with the company as demand for their products increases, and enabling them to take advantage of our end-to-end manufacturing solutions and commitment to quality."