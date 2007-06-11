Software | June 11, 2007
Mentor and Sierra agrees on Merger Deal
Mentor Graphics Acquires Sierra Design Automation; Answers Industry Need for Design-to-Fab Flow for 65 and 45 Nanometers.
Graphics Corporation today announced it has acquired Sierra Design Automation (Santa Clara, Calif.), a provider of high-performance place and route solutions. The company was purchased for $90 million, payable 50 percent in cash and 50 percent in Mentor Graphics common stock.
“Combining Mentor's market-leading design-for-manufacturing (DFM) capabilities with Sierra's proven variability and lithography-driven place and route solution gives our customers the edge they need to achieve rapid design closure with high yield," said Pravin Madhani, president and CEO, Sierra Design Automation. “At 65 and 45 nanometers (nm), discontinuities such as process variation, design size, low power and DFM are creating a major disruption in physical design. The merger with Mentor enables us to deliver a powerful design-to-fab flow that addresses these discontinuities in a comprehensive fashion."
“Mentor's success with the Calibre product was built upon recognizing a market discontinuity and capitalizing on it. We see the same type of discontinuity happening in this market," said Walden C. Rhines, CEO and chairman, Mentor Graphics. “Our leading-edge customers are telling us that they need a design-to-fab flow capable of handling dozens of process corners and multiple modes, all while addressing manufacturability challenges to achieve manufacturing closure of their designs. Mentor's and Sierra's leadership in these areas make us a natural fit. The acquisition of Sierra expands Mentor's leadership in DFM, and provides the integration that customers need between physical design, and back-end verification and yield-enhancement."
"STMicroelectronics is designing some of the world's most complex chips and is aggressively pursuing advanced process geometries with 65 and 45 nm designs in production and in progress today," said Philippe Magarshack, Group Vice President, Central CAD General Manager, STMicroelectronics. "We decided to partner with Mentor and Sierra 18 months ago to address critical discontinuities that we identified in the design flow including low-power, design for variability and manufacturing. We are very impressed with the quality of the results of this partnership, which allows us to blend manufacturability know-how into the physical synthesis and routing phase."
Sierra's flagship Olympus-SoC product delivers innovative technologies for 65 and 45 nm processes. It provides the next-generation place and route system that concurrently addresses variations in lithography, process corners and design modes. Integral to Olympus-SoC is Sierra's detailed routing architecture which embeds variation-aware timing, optimization and litho-modeling to address optical proximity correction (OPC) and resolution enhancement technology (RET) effects early in the design cycle ensuring faster timing closure for complex process rules. It is capable of simultaneously solving for dozens of different process corners and design modes, ensuring an optimized chip without unnecessary guard banding.
Mentor Graphics will continue to sell and support Sierra's products through its global sales and support organizations.
“Combining Mentor's market-leading design-for-manufacturing (DFM) capabilities with Sierra's proven variability and lithography-driven place and route solution gives our customers the edge they need to achieve rapid design closure with high yield," said Pravin Madhani, president and CEO, Sierra Design Automation. “At 65 and 45 nanometers (nm), discontinuities such as process variation, design size, low power and DFM are creating a major disruption in physical design. The merger with Mentor enables us to deliver a powerful design-to-fab flow that addresses these discontinuities in a comprehensive fashion."
“Mentor's success with the Calibre product was built upon recognizing a market discontinuity and capitalizing on it. We see the same type of discontinuity happening in this market," said Walden C. Rhines, CEO and chairman, Mentor Graphics. “Our leading-edge customers are telling us that they need a design-to-fab flow capable of handling dozens of process corners and multiple modes, all while addressing manufacturability challenges to achieve manufacturing closure of their designs. Mentor's and Sierra's leadership in these areas make us a natural fit. The acquisition of Sierra expands Mentor's leadership in DFM, and provides the integration that customers need between physical design, and back-end verification and yield-enhancement."
"STMicroelectronics is designing some of the world's most complex chips and is aggressively pursuing advanced process geometries with 65 and 45 nm designs in production and in progress today," said Philippe Magarshack, Group Vice President, Central CAD General Manager, STMicroelectronics. "We decided to partner with Mentor and Sierra 18 months ago to address critical discontinuities that we identified in the design flow including low-power, design for variability and manufacturing. We are very impressed with the quality of the results of this partnership, which allows us to blend manufacturability know-how into the physical synthesis and routing phase."
Sierra's flagship Olympus-SoC product delivers innovative technologies for 65 and 45 nm processes. It provides the next-generation place and route system that concurrently addresses variations in lithography, process corners and design modes. Integral to Olympus-SoC is Sierra's detailed routing architecture which embeds variation-aware timing, optimization and litho-modeling to address optical proximity correction (OPC) and resolution enhancement technology (RET) effects early in the design cycle ensuring faster timing closure for complex process rules. It is capable of simultaneously solving for dozens of different process corners and design modes, ensuring an optimized chip without unnecessary guard banding.
Mentor Graphics will continue to sell and support Sierra's products through its global sales and support organizations.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments