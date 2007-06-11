Ensto appoints new President of the<br>Ensto Building Technology

Hannu Keinänen has been appointed the President of the Ensto Building Technology business unit and a member of the Ensto Management Group as of 6 August 2007.

Prior to joining Ensto, he worked for Elcoteq SE as President, Asia-Pacific, in Hong Kong.

Sami Tulus, the current President of the Ensto Building Technology business unit, will resign from Ensto as of 31 July 2007. During his time as the President the business unit has grown and gained a remarkable position on its main market areas.