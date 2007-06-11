NemeriX and Bosch in Partnership

Swiss based NemeriX and Bosch Sensortec GmbH announced the successful integration of their technology to deliver a multi-sensing GPS solution.

The innovative solution integrates the Bosch Sensortec SMD500 pressure sensor with NemeriX's navigation solution, offering the ability to identify if a vehicle is travelling on the upper or lower levels in a multi-level or stacked road, and significantly enhancing turn-by-turn navigation in situations where traffic is travelling in the same direction on different levels of a road system, or where

two-way traffic is accommodated.



"We are excited to see such an innovative application for our SMD500 air pressure sensor," commented Dr. Frank Melzer, CEO of Bosch Sensortec GmbH, located in Reutlingen, Germany. "This breakthrough solution developed by NemeriX is aligned with our strategy to provide innovative inertial and pressure sensing solutions for new applications, and also to improve existing solutions in the consumer electronics market. Based on our well-proven MEMS technology portfolio, we are continuously extending and refining our product line to serve the most demanding customers in the consumer markets."



NemeriX Chief Technology Officer Lionel Garin said, "This solution will allow users to accurately navigate over-lapping road systems for the first time. Our technology offers the flexibility to meet the needs of today's GPS applications, while delivering the future of revolutionary multi-sensing capabilities for GPS navigation systems."