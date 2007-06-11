Mania enables Postscript/PDF<br>input into PCB plotters

Mania Technologie announce the launch of a new input channel into their PCB plotters to handle graphic arts applications.

Karel Tavernier, Product Group Director, Imaging and Software, explains the rationale for the new channel: “Over the years a number of our users, especially photoplotting bureaus, have asked us for functionality to plot Postscript and PDF files a.o. from graphic arts applications on their PCB plotters. Our standard input, DPF, is focused on PCB applications. It would lose focus and efficiency if we extended it to graphic arts."



Mania's solution has been to develop a TIFF G4 input channel based. TIFF G4 is a public-domain bitmap format, widely used in graphic arts.