Samsung to build TV plant in Russia

Samsung plans to build a TV plant near Moscow, Russia. The new plant will be located in Kaluga 85 km from Moscow.

The size will be 195,000 square meter and the company will invest $57 million. Construction is scheduled to start next month and finish by October 2008. Samsung plans to produce 2.2 million units annually by 2010, bbj reports.



According to bbj Executive director in charge of CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) at Samsung Electronics' Russia unit Lee Don-joo said “Samsung has decided on the investment to meet the rapidly increasing demand for digital TVs in Russia and the CIS region."