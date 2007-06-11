Mentor plans to acquire Sierra

Mentor Graphics Corp. will this week announce that it plans to acquire Sierra Design Automation Inc for 90 Million US Dollar.

The deal is set to combine Mentor's design-for-manufacturability (DFM) strength with Sierra's "variation aware" netlist-to-GDSII IC implementation tools. Mentor Graphics is the third largest company within the EDA sector. Together with Sierra Mentor will be number one. Mentor will hold a press conference today in which they will reveal more details of this up coming deal.