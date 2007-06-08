Sanmina-SCI fills its Indian plants with employees

Sanmina-SCI has started its recruiting campaign for its new plant in India.

Globally Sanmina-SCI is recruiting what it calls “innovative individuals" for its organisation. The company has however announced lay-offs on some places but the new recruitments are still running.



evertiq reported in October 2005 that Sanmina-SCI was planning for major establishments in India. And the new factory is now in place and additional ones are expected as well.