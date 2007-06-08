Displaytech Ltd. extends Distribution Contract with GLYN

After ten years of cooperation with Displaytech Ltd. GLYN announces that the existing distribution contract was officially expanded to Hungary, Austria, Switzerland, BeNeLux, Sweden, Czech Republic and Poland.

Displaytech is a Hong Kong based LCD manufacturer with production facilities in Dongguan, China, specialised in the design and production of Liquid Crystal Displays (LCD), LCD modules (LCM) and turnkey electronic products including plastic injection molding.



Starting with LCD glasses and standard modules Displaytech has now expanded its product portfolio to Chip-on-glass modules and multi color RGB backlights as standard products.

Displaytech also offers customized solutions, either as modified standard modules, or as full custom design, tailored to the customers needs.



“Displaytech Ltd. offers LCD products with an excellent price/performance ratio. Having a trained and experienced team of display specialists combined with a close contact to the engineers in Displaytech, we are able to provide a wide range of professional service and design-in support in Europe", Christian Arnold, Displaytech Line Manager, GLYN Headquarters, commented.