Varioptic uses ST's technology

Varioptic has concluded a licensing agreement with STMicroelectronics to use its liquid lenses in ST's future products.

Varioptic SA is a French provider of electrically-controlled liquid lens technology solutions. Under the terms of the agreement between ST and Varioptic Varioptic will use ST Microelectronics liquid lenses to add auto-focus capability to camera modules dedicated to the camera phone market.