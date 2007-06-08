Gentex add European offices

Gentex Corporation, a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors to the worldwide automotive industry, today announced that it has opened two new offices in Europe to support the sales and engineering needs of its European-based automotive customers.

In Germany, Gentex has added an office in Stuttgart. The addition of the Stuttgart office brings the number of Gentex offices in Germany to three, the first of which opened in 1994 in Erlenbach, followed by Munich in 2003. The new office will house sales and engineering personnel serving multiple customers, particularly Mercedes, where Gentex has recently moved from being a sub-assembly supplier to a direct supplier of auto-dimming mirrors with multiple advanced electronic features.



Gentex has also opened an office in Gothenburg, Sweden. This new location places sales and engineering resources close to Volvo and expands the presence that Gentex has had in Sweden since 2005.



"For several years, our sales in Europe have grown steadily and now represent 40% of our mirror unit shipments," said Enoch Jen, Gentex's Senior Vice President. "With new mirror programs coming on line, it is important to align our resources and our office locations to better serve our European customers."



The addition of offices in Germany and Sweden bring the total number of European sales and engineering locations to six, including an office in Paris, France, and in Coventry, England.