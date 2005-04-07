Sabritec appoints Bill Henderson to spearhead European expansion

Sabritec, a custom connecting devices manufacturer and Smiths Interconnect company, is pleased to welcome Bill Henderson as European General Manager.

Sabritec has enjoyed an enviable market leading position in the U.S. for interconnects products that include filtered, high speed, coax, triax, and fibre optic connectors and contacts for military aerospace and commercial applications. The next phase in its continuing growth is to strengthen its presence in the European market by establishing a Sales and Manufacturing facility conveniently located in London, England.



Bill will establish this facility to provide local technical and commercial product support and build on the business relationships already established. “I am absolutely delighted to join the team at Sabritec and look forward to providing the support and expertise that our customers in Europe demand” says Bill. Sabritec has experienced year on year growth by partnering customers to supply superior and reliable interconnect solutions that enable optimal system performance.



Before joining Sabritec, Bill was with Oxley Developments Company Ltd. England for 17 years, latterly as Sales Director, where he led their Components Business in EMI Filter, LED Display, and Interconnect Products for the Mil / Aero and Telecoms industries. Graduating from the University of Glasgow with an honours degree in Electronics and Electrical Engineering, Bill has been active in both Engineering and Sales and Marketing for over 21 years and has published papers on fibre optic, micro engineering and ceramic packaging technologies. Bill also has Patent Applications filed in the fields of Ceramics Electroplating, Capacitor Electrode Design and Connector Technology.