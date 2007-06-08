Dage appoints EAP as sales representative

Dage as appointed Electronic Assembly Products, to represent its complete line of digital x-ray inspection systems and bond test equipment throughout Colorado, Utah and Costa Rica.

With offices in Evergreen, Colorado and Costa Rica, Jim Lyndon and Mauricio Dillalta of Electronic Assembly Products serve the electronics assembly and semiconductor industries by focusing on process knowledge, application engineering and technical support.



“Dage has selected Electronic Assembly Products for its excellent rapport with customers, process knowledge and support staff, and attention to detail and follow-up that Dage customers have come to expect," said Hal Hendrickson, General Manager of Dage Precision Industries.