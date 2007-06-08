Wistron name Robert Hwang President

Today, Wistron Corporation announced the appointment of Robert Hwang as President and COO of Wistron Corporation. Simon Lin remains as Chairman and CEO.

Prior to this appointment as President, Robert Hwang was President of the Mobile Business Group, the largest business group within Wistron, focussing on notebook PC and mobile devices. Robert has extensive IT industry experience, accumulating over 25 years of industry experience at Sampo, Acer computers and Wistron Corporation. With a strong focus on product design, Robert has managed product development for mobile product lines for over ten years. Robert graduated from Tatung Institue of Technology and he attended the National Chengchi University Business Administration Executive Program.