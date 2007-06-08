Nordson filed a patent infringement<br>action against Masashi

Nordson Corporation filed a patent infringement action against Jetmaster and Jetmaster2 manufactured by Musashi Engineering, Inc., with the Tokyo District Court in Japan on April 27, 2007, seeking to secure fair marketing opportunities in Japan.

Nordson, through its subsidiary, Asymtek, sells non-contact fluid jet dispensers under the names DispenseJet(r) DJ-2100 Series and DJ-9000 Series in Japan. Nordson owns three Japanese patents that relate to the DJ-2100 and DJ-9000 jet dispensers. These patents were obtained on the dates of 26 December 2003, 12 November 2004 and 20 January 2006.



The complaint alleges that two Musashi products, the Jetmaster and the Jetmaster 2 dispensing products, infringe two of these Japanese patents and that the operation of the Jetmaster and Jetmaster 2 infringes the third Japanese patent.