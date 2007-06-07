Electronics Production | June 07, 2007
Chart: EMS Top 7 after the FLEX/SLR Deal
iSuppli has analyzed the Global EMS-market after this weeks' major deal between Flextronics and Solectron. Check iSuppli's chart and figures showing the 7 biggest EMS-players in the world right now. Also read iSuppli's view on this important deal.
iSuppli: Success of Flextronics/Solectron Deal Depends on Execution
The merger of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) providers Flextronics International and Solectron Corp. may enhance the competitiveness of the combined companies—but the success of this venture will hinge largely on how well management executes the deal, according to iSuppli Corp.
iSuppli Figure: Worldwide EMS Revenue Market Share in 2006 (With and Without Flextronics/Solectron Merger).
Source: iSuppli Corp. June 2007
“Given our analysis, iSuppli is tentatively optimistic about the intent of the merger," said Adam Pick, principal analyst, EMS/ODM for iSuppli. “However, the trick to pulling off this deal is execution. Flextronics head Michael McNamara needs to leverage his operational guru-ness to quickly integrate, align and restructure these organizations. Only then, will margins expand. This deal could be much more than a simple, market-share play."
Solectron's dowry
Though the merger, Flextronics gains direct access to several, attractive elements of the Solectron portfolio, including:
Revenue growth. Solectron had five consecutive quarters of increased revenue in 2005 and 2006 and its sales jumped 9 percent during 2006. A rising, profitable medical business. Solectron is reported to have won up to 20 medical programs during the past three years. An expanding after-market and repair services business unit. A strong balance sheet with $1.1 billion in cash.
Incremental purchasing leverage as Flextronics' Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) line bulges by $7 to $8 billion.
Enough of 'Foxconn this' and 'Terry Guo' that
Another element of this deal may be brand and press-related. Through this multibillion-dollar merger, Flextronics gets a very visible forum to show rival Foxconn and the rest of the electronics industry that it intends to remain a power player in the global EMS market.
“With its jaw-dropping growth rate, Foxconn has charmed the electronics industry," Pick said. “However, with the Solectron deal, Flextronics gets a temporary platform to signal that when it comes to contract manufacturing, the fat lady hasn't sung yet."
Which EMS providers are looking over their shoulder?
The more immediate competitive threat posed by the merger is to other EMS players, mainly Celestica, Sanmina and Jabil, rather than Foxconn. The merger may yield opportunities for Flextronics at customers including Cisco Systems Inc. and Sun Microsystems Inc. “Of the EMS players we track, I'm most concerned for Celestica. The company has a new chief executive officer, lackluster earnings and—most importantly—eroding share from Cisco. Solectron, on the other hand, has really ramped up its Cisco revenue lately, reaching a 20 percent contribution in the third quarter of last year." Pick said.
M&A indigestion?
On the negative side, there's concern that Flextronics could suffer “M&A indigestion," as the process of integrating resources potentially slows sales. Furthermore, there's a potential cultural mismatch between the companies, along with a severe challenge to align people, processes and technology. Finally, Solectron could drag down margins and profitability for Flextronics going forward.
“Integrating a $30 billion dollar organization with 200,000 employees is not easy," Pick said. “Just look at Hewlett-Packard as a case study. It required several years and new management to revitalize that company after the Compaq acquisition."
Redundant manufacturing footprint shows opportunity
Reviewing the Flextronics/Solectron manufacturing footprint, iSuppli believes capacity restructuring could be a very opportunistic move for the merged company.
“iSuppli performed a capacity analysis after the deal was announced," Pick said. “If McNamara and team can eliminate 5 percent of capacity, revenue-per-square-feet becomes attractive relative to the other North American-based EMS providers. Foxconn, however, is still in its own league."
The merger of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) providers Flextronics International and Solectron Corp. may enhance the competitiveness of the combined companies—but the success of this venture will hinge largely on how well management executes the deal, according to iSuppli Corp.
iSuppli Figure: Worldwide EMS Revenue Market Share in 2006 (With and Without Flextronics/Solectron Merger).
Source: iSuppli Corp. June 2007
“Given our analysis, iSuppli is tentatively optimistic about the intent of the merger," said Adam Pick, principal analyst, EMS/ODM for iSuppli. “However, the trick to pulling off this deal is execution. Flextronics head Michael McNamara needs to leverage his operational guru-ness to quickly integrate, align and restructure these organizations. Only then, will margins expand. This deal could be much more than a simple, market-share play."
Solectron's dowry
Though the merger, Flextronics gains direct access to several, attractive elements of the Solectron portfolio, including:
Revenue growth. Solectron had five consecutive quarters of increased revenue in 2005 and 2006 and its sales jumped 9 percent during 2006. A rising, profitable medical business. Solectron is reported to have won up to 20 medical programs during the past three years. An expanding after-market and repair services business unit. A strong balance sheet with $1.1 billion in cash.
Incremental purchasing leverage as Flextronics' Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) line bulges by $7 to $8 billion.
Enough of 'Foxconn this' and 'Terry Guo' that
Another element of this deal may be brand and press-related. Through this multibillion-dollar merger, Flextronics gets a very visible forum to show rival Foxconn and the rest of the electronics industry that it intends to remain a power player in the global EMS market.
“With its jaw-dropping growth rate, Foxconn has charmed the electronics industry," Pick said. “However, with the Solectron deal, Flextronics gets a temporary platform to signal that when it comes to contract manufacturing, the fat lady hasn't sung yet."
Which EMS providers are looking over their shoulder?
The more immediate competitive threat posed by the merger is to other EMS players, mainly Celestica, Sanmina and Jabil, rather than Foxconn. The merger may yield opportunities for Flextronics at customers including Cisco Systems Inc. and Sun Microsystems Inc. “Of the EMS players we track, I'm most concerned for Celestica. The company has a new chief executive officer, lackluster earnings and—most importantly—eroding share from Cisco. Solectron, on the other hand, has really ramped up its Cisco revenue lately, reaching a 20 percent contribution in the third quarter of last year." Pick said.
M&A indigestion?
On the negative side, there's concern that Flextronics could suffer “M&A indigestion," as the process of integrating resources potentially slows sales. Furthermore, there's a potential cultural mismatch between the companies, along with a severe challenge to align people, processes and technology. Finally, Solectron could drag down margins and profitability for Flextronics going forward.
“Integrating a $30 billion dollar organization with 200,000 employees is not easy," Pick said. “Just look at Hewlett-Packard as a case study. It required several years and new management to revitalize that company after the Compaq acquisition."
Redundant manufacturing footprint shows opportunity
Reviewing the Flextronics/Solectron manufacturing footprint, iSuppli believes capacity restructuring could be a very opportunistic move for the merged company.
“iSuppli performed a capacity analysis after the deal was announced," Pick said. “If McNamara and team can eliminate 5 percent of capacity, revenue-per-square-feet becomes attractive relative to the other North American-based EMS providers. Foxconn, however, is still in its own league."
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments