PCB | June 07, 2007
Weak US Dollar lower Eltek's net income
Israeli manufacturer of flex-rigid circuitry solutions, Eltek Ltd., reported revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2007 of $10.2 million compared with $9.3 million for the first quarter of 2006. The increase in revenues is attributed to the receipt of new orders from existing customers.
Net income for the first quarter totalled $565,000 compared with net income of $641,000 for the same quarter in 2006. The decrease in net income from the comparable period is mainly attributable to the devaluation of the U.S. dollar against the NIS. The first quarter of 2007 was the Company's 10th consecutive quarter of profitability.
Arieh Reichart, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eltek, commented: “During Q1 we continued to deliver revenue growth and profitability against the extreme weakness of the U.S. dollar, which had adverse impact on our financial metrics. This achievement reflects the strength of our underlying business model. I am particularly pleased with recent competitive wins, such as contracts with a major Fortune 100 U.S. manufacturer and a foreign defense conglomerate, as we have successfully expanded early stage business relationships to long - term serial production engagements. We continue to pursue sizable - long term - higher margin opportunities with both existing and new customers, and I am very optimistic that we will be able to announce additional new projects during 2007."
Amnon Shemer, CFO of Eltek, commented: “This quarter's results have been prepared in accordance with US GAAP, and the financial statements have been presented in U.S. dollars since we believe that this way we can deliver more meaningful and relevant financial information to our shareholders."
Mr. Shemer added: “As the majority of our revenue is U.S. dollar denominated, while a significant portion of our expenses, primarily employee salaries, is denominated in NIS, the accelerated devaluation of the U.S. dollar against the NIS has inevitably influenced our financial performance. The average exchange rate between the NIS and the U.S. dollar in the first quarter of 2007 was 9.7% lower than that of the first quarter of 2006. Nevertheless, we are very pleased to have experienced year over year revenue growth for high-end serial production capacity. Expansion of our Petach-Tikva facility by approximately 15,000 square feet is on track, and we believe that capacity increases from our recent investment in people, equipment and facilities will enable Eltek to support future growth."
Arieh Reichart, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eltek, commented: “During Q1 we continued to deliver revenue growth and profitability against the extreme weakness of the U.S. dollar, which had adverse impact on our financial metrics. This achievement reflects the strength of our underlying business model. I am particularly pleased with recent competitive wins, such as contracts with a major Fortune 100 U.S. manufacturer and a foreign defense conglomerate, as we have successfully expanded early stage business relationships to long - term serial production engagements. We continue to pursue sizable - long term - higher margin opportunities with both existing and new customers, and I am very optimistic that we will be able to announce additional new projects during 2007."
Amnon Shemer, CFO of Eltek, commented: “This quarter's results have been prepared in accordance with US GAAP, and the financial statements have been presented in U.S. dollars since we believe that this way we can deliver more meaningful and relevant financial information to our shareholders."
Mr. Shemer added: “As the majority of our revenue is U.S. dollar denominated, while a significant portion of our expenses, primarily employee salaries, is denominated in NIS, the accelerated devaluation of the U.S. dollar against the NIS has inevitably influenced our financial performance. The average exchange rate between the NIS and the U.S. dollar in the first quarter of 2007 was 9.7% lower than that of the first quarter of 2006. Nevertheless, we are very pleased to have experienced year over year revenue growth for high-end serial production capacity. Expansion of our Petach-Tikva facility by approximately 15,000 square feet is on track, and we believe that capacity increases from our recent investment in people, equipment and facilities will enable Eltek to support future growth."
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments