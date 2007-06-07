SynQor ink deal with Trium Power for France

SynQor Inc., a power solutions company for DC/DC and AC/DC products within the Telecom, Medical and Industrial marketplaces, announced today that it has signed a non-exclusive distribution contract with Trium Power of Dourdan France.

Commenting on the deal, Frederic Martin (Regional Sales Manager for SynQor) explained, “SynQor is pleased and excited to begin our partnership with Trium Power. We are convinced that their background and experience in the power industry will help us in our diversification efforts to further develop business in the Medical, Industrial and Telecom market segments".



He continued, “The addition of Trium Power, working in conjunction with Spectrum Design, our Manufacturer's Rep, and combined with the market specific products we have recently released will enable us to better meet the needs of our customers".